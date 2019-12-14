Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- On December 14, 2012, a shooter opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary school, killing 20 first-graders and six educators in one of the deadliest mass shootings in United States history.

Vigils and church services are planned Saturday in Newtown, Connecticut, Saturday to mark the anniversary and remember victims of other gun violence incidents. Flags will fly at half-staff.

Out of the senseless tragedy, many have sought ways to find meaning in advocacy. Many relatives of the victims have dedicated themselves to charity, activism and other efforts to channel their grief and, in many cases, to help prevent gun violence.

A survivor and relatives of nine victims of the 2012 massacre filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Remington in 2015, saying the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public. Remington made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the attack. A trial is scheduled for September 2021.

The school where the shooting happened in 2012 was knocked down, and a new building was constructed at the same site.



The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutnewtownschool shootingnewtown shootingsandy hook elementary school shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old charged after teen shot outside Smithfield Walmart
Driver, female passenger killed in Fayetteville car crash
Mom sets trap for porch pirate after daughter's medication stolen
NC woman faked kidnapping so she could steal truck, sheriff says
Frances Pulley, mother of NBA star John Wall dies after cancer fight
Raleigh rabbi reacts to Jersey City shooting
Car with woman, daughter inside hit by shotgun blast in Apex
Show More
Moore County man faces 30 counts of child exploitation charges
Holiday assistance program helps homeless children in Cumberland County
2 students charged in hoax call that prompted Wakefield lockdown
Donor pulls $1.5M grant to UNC-Chapel Hill over Silent Sam
Now out of prison, Rae Carruth sends large cash gift to son
More TOP STORIES News