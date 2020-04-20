Real Estate

Fayetteville Police warn of uptick in rental home scams

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are warning against a resurgence of cases involving real estate rental fraud.

Police said many of these scams originate on social media or classified ad websites. Rental properties are being listed not from a property management company and are usually listed as "for rent by owner."

The biggest red flag to watch out for is that all communications and paperwork will not be done in person, even "written leases."

RELATED: Beware of COVID-19 scams

Scammers will often ask potential renters to send rent or deposit money through PayPal or another cash app and by mail, often before any paperwork is provided.

To protect yourself, police said, try to rent through a licensed property management company. If renting directly from a homeowner, ask to have personal contact (while abiding by current COVID-19 safety guidelines), and follow-up through the Cumberland County Tax Administration to confirm proper ownership.

Other tips to identify a scam:
  • They do not want, or are unavailable, to meet you in person
  • They want you to move in immediately, without ever seeing the property
  • They ask you to mail, wire, or use a cash sending app to send money
  • The price is too good, or well below fair market value
  • The listing has poor grammar, typographical errors, or excessive punctuation
  • There is no screening process such as a rental application or credit check
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatefayettevillefayetteville police departmentscamsrental scamssafe from scams
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 latest: Gov. Cooper asks VP Pence for more PPE for testing
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Apex woman home after 28 days in hospital for COVID19
Cary man hit, nearly killed by drunk driver while cycling
Smithfield employees worry they've contracted COVID-19
'Depressing:' Small businesses wait on Congress to replenish PPP funds
Cary strawberry farm hires recently unemployed workers
Show More
4 outbreaks in one NC county linked to parties, celebrations
Some NC families to get $250 to feed children out of school
Face masks now required in public in Durham
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Low-cost clinics medical clinics struggle as revenue dwindles
More TOP STORIES News