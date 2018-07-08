Report: At least one killed in Virginia helicopter crash

Helicopter crash in Virginia leaves at least one dead. (WTVD)

WILLIAMSBURG, V.A. --
Authorities in Virginia say at least one person was killed in a residential townhome after a helicopter crashed into it.

Virginia State Police confirmed the fatality in a statement Sunday evening.

Police say they are still working to locate and identify the pilot of the helicopter, which crashed around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Settlement Drive and started a fire at a townhouse.

The crash was near the College of William and Mary.


The tweet from the College of William and Mary urged residents to avoid the area.

The college also said the crash happened near Dillard Complex, which is a dormitory for the university.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.
