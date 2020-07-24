Large police presence at Roxboro Dollar General after report of shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a large police presence at a Dollar General in Roxboro after reports of a shooting.It happened Friday morning at the Dollar General at the corner of Weeks Drive and Oxford Road, right next to Burchwood Cemetery.Witnesses tell ABC11 there was a shooting in the store's parking lot, but are all unclear on the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the shooting.Investigators have not yet released any confirmed information about what happened.ABC11 has a crew on the scene gathering more information. We will update this story as details become clear.