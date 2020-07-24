Large police presence at Roxboro Dollar General after report of shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a large police presence at a Dollar General in Roxboro after reports of a shooting.

It happened Friday morning at the Dollar General at the corner of Weeks Drive and Oxford Road, right next to Burchwood Cemetery.

Witnesses tell ABC11 there was a shooting in the store's parking lot, but are all unclear on the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the shooting.

Investigators have not yet released any confirmed information about what happened.

ABC11 has a crew on the scene gathering more information. We will update this story as details become clear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roxboroofficer involved shootinggun violenceofficer involved shootingshootingdollar store
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Thales Academy to reopen after COVID-19 case
Shooting on I-85 in Durham sends 2 to hospital
Former UNCW professor found dead in NC home
Former employee sues Sam's Club after being forced to wear a mask
Why is there a coin shortage during the pandemic?
Poll: 1/2 of workers laid off during pandemic believe job are lost
The 411: Taylor Swift breaks the internet with 'Folklore'
Show More
Dorthea Dix Park announces plans to expand, build new play areas
WATCH: The Racial Divide: Inequity in Education
26-day-old baby who died tests positive for COVID-19
Underwater memorial created for 21-year-old killed scuba diving
Pres. Trump to visit Morrisville manufacturing facility next week
More TOP STORIES News