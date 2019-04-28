Fayetteville police investigating after person found shot multiple times

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after one person was reportedly shot multiple times near Colonial Drive overnight.Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched 111 Colonial Drive.One person was found with multiple gun shot wounds and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.ABC11 crews on the scene reported that nearly one dozen shell casings were on the ground near the home.