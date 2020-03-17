officer involved shooting

Report reveals new details in Raleigh officer-involved shooting of armed man running with pizza box

By and
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have released the five-day report of an officer-involved shooting that sparked protests last week.

The report contained new details about the case where a police officer shot a 26-year-old armed man March 10 as he ran from another police officer.

Officer J.E. Byrd shot Javier Torres as he ran onto a footpath from Rogers Farm Drive into the Kingsborough Estates Mobile Home Community.

Torres was running away from Officer J. Posthumus when he veered onto the footpath and directly at Byrd, who was waiting and fired when he saw the gun in Torres' right hand.

According to the report, the gun recovered from Torres was a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and an obliterated serial number.

Torres was struck in the abdomen and officers rendered aid until EMS arrived. Torres was taken to WakeMed and is recovering.

Bodycam and dashcam videos captured the incident.

WATCH: Raleigh Police releases body/dash cam of incident (WARNING: Language, graphic content)
EMBED More News Videos

Warning: Video contains profanity and potentially graphic content.



Raleigh Police also said in the report that: "It should be noted that a false narrative quickly began to spread on social media based on misinformation at the scene of the incident. The only officer involved shooting that occurred on March 10, 2020 is described above. The Police Department has made every effort to be as transparent as possible about this incident from the very beginning. This includes releasing all relevant radio traffic and 911 calls as well as the dash and body camera footage of the incident."

Officer Byrd is on administrative duty pending the completion of the criminal and administrative investigations.

Torres has been charged with altering/removing a gun serial number, going armed to the terror of the public, and resist, delay, and obstruct.

ADVOCATES RESPOND TO VIRAL MISINFORMATION ON SHOOTING
EMBED More News Videos

Community leaders gather to discuss the response to Tuesday’s police-involved shooting in east Raleigh.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleigharrestprotestofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingman shotraleigh policebody cameras
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Raleigh police identify officer in Tuesday shooting
Bodycam shows man had gun in Raleigh officer-involved shooting
Man shot during officer-involved shooting dies, Fayetteville police say
Fayetteville police identifies man injured in officer-involved shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 15 in Duke overseas travel group test positive
COVID-19: How to file for unemployment in North Carolina
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Coronavirus closures: Bath & Body Works, Macy's temporarily closing stores
Fatal 2-car crash closes All American Freeway in Fayetteville
3rd Mt. Olive student dies in Wayne County crash
LIST | Where students can get meals during coronavirus scare
Show More
UNC, NC State tell students to leave dorms due to COVID-19
LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery
Panthers near deal for Bridgewater, pave way for Newton trade
Texas county won't follow 'illegal' restaurant closures
Texas restaurant gets $9.4K tip to help wait staff
More TOP STORIES News