Report reveals reason Raleigh officer fired shots before chase, crash

Ronie Hymna

The City of Raleigh's Five-Day Report revealed new details about aMonday that involved a police officer firing his service weaponThe report said that 22-year-old Ronie Demitri Hyman stole a Sport Utility Vehicle and led officers on a chase that ended in a fiery crash on Western Boulevard.Sgt. S.A. Brown observed the stolen SUB traveling near Poole Road and radioed for assistance. Senior Officer J.C. Vucich was close by and responded to assist Brown, the report detailed.While Vucich was en route, the SUV stopped behind a vehicle on Merrywood Drive at the intersection of Rock Quarry Road. Brown pulled up immediately behind the suspect vehicle. Vucich, who was going southbound on Rock Quarry Road, turned left and stopped at the intersection of Rock Quarry Road and Merrywood Drive with his police cruiser at an offset angle to the suspect SUV.Brown activated his blue lights and got out of his police car. Vucich also got out of his car and Hyman turned his wheels to the left and accelerated rapidly, directly toward Vucich.The report said that Vucich, believing that Hyman was "attempting to strike him with the vehicle, quickly backed away from the rapidly advancing vehicle, drew his weapon and fired two shots at the vehicle."Hyman fled the scene and led police on a chase down Rock Quarry Road.A few minutes later, Hyman crashed on Western Boulevard and was taken into custody.He was not hit by gunfire, but complained of pain and was taken to WakeMed.He was later released and taken to the Wake County Jail. Hyman was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude, careless and reckless driving, and hit and run.Additional charges may be filed.Officer Vucich was wearing a body camera and his vehicle was equipped with a dash camera. Both cameras were activated and recording during the incident.Raleigh Police said the videos will be released at a later date.Vucich was placed on standard administrative leave.