Durham police release report showing what led up to shooting involving off-duty officer at apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department on Thursday released its five-day report on the officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex last week, revealing more information about what led up to the shooting.
The shooting happened last Friday at the Emerald Place Apartment Complex off NC-54.
According to the report, Durham Police Officer C.T. Strickland, who lives at and is a courtesy officer for the apartment complex, heard the sound of gunshots around 5 p.m. and went to investigate.
He had just returned home after leaving work as a recruiting officer and was still dressed in a polo shirt with the Durham Police patch embroidered on the front, cargo-style pants and duty belt with his police badge on it.
Police said in the report that, because he was off-duty at the time, he did not have a body camera.
As Strickland approached the apartment building, the report says he saw someone -- later identified as 29-year-old Daniel Pressley -- lying on the second story breezeway and another man -- later identified as 27-year-old Wesley Watkins -- standing over him.
Police said Strickland saw Watkins go into a nearby apartment and then return to the breezeway. He then saw another person standing in the breezeway.
According to the report, Strickland removed his service weapon from his duty belt and ordered both Watkins and the other person to come downstairs and lie face down in a prone position.
Both individuals initially complied but, the report says, Watkins then suddenly stood up and began to charge at Strickland.
Strickland fired his weapon twice, hitting Watkins in the abdomen at least once. Strickland then called for EMS, the report says. Watkins was taken to Duke Hospital for treatment and is still there.
Pressley was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the report, investigators determined that Pressley and Watkins both lived in the apartment that Strickland saw Watkins walk inside.
Police executed a search warrant at the apartment and said they found several guns.
The report says Pressley and Watkins had been heard arguing over money right before the shooting.
Police said Watkins later confessed to killing Pressley and admitted that he knew Strickland was a police officer.
According to the report, Watkins said he wanted the officer to kill him.
Watkins has been charged with murder in the case.
The Durham Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the death of Pressley.
As is standard protocol, the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting of Watkins by Strickland. The Durham Police Department's Professional Standards Division is conducting an administrative investigation. Police said Strickland will be assigned to administrative duties pending the outcomes of the investigations.
