stimulus funds

Stimulus check theft: Some nursing homes stole relief funds from elderly residents, FTC report says

WASHINGTON -- Several states reported that some nursing homes and assisted living facilities have forced elderly residents on Medicaid to hand over their coronavirus stimulus checks, according to a Federal Trade Commission alert.

In a blog post published Friday, the FTC warned that these facilities are claiming that because a person is on Medicaid, the facility gets to keep his or her stimulus payment.

"But here's the deal: those economic impact payments are, according to the CARES Act, a tax credit," the blog post reads. "And tax law says that tax credits don't count as 'resources' for federal benefits programs, like Medicaid. So: when Congress calls these payments 'tax credits' in the CARES Act, that means the government can't seize them."

This is true even if Medicaid pays for care and services at the facility.

The FTC is urging Americans to check in with loved ones on Medicaid in nursing homes.

Those whose family members have handed stimulus checks to these facilities should contact their state's attorney general immediately then file a consumer report with the FTC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nursing homecoronavirusstimulus fundsftcu.s. & worldconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STIMULUS FUNDS
Durham man spends stimulus check on students in need
Still haven't received a stimulus check? Try visiting this page
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Mistake gives Durham woman only $15 in stimulus money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports highest number of COVID-19 test results
Durham man spends stimulus check on students in need
Wake Co. schools to hold modified, in-person graduations
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead coronavirus vaccine team
National Hurricane Center eyes first storm of the year
Boats ramps are reopening, but NC Wildlife officials say play it safe
The 411: The last dance for The Last Dance
Show More
Retired officer gives out $2,500 at mobile food pantry
Defense attorneys: Don't rush to judgment in Arbery shooting
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Beaches in North Carolina reopen for Phase 1
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
More TOP STORIES News