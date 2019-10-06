Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed

DALLAS, Texas -- Authorities say a witness in the murder trial of a Dallas police officer who fatally shot her neighbor has been killed in a shooting.

The Dallas Morning News reports that authorities said Joshua Brown, who lived in the same apartment complex as Officer Amber Guyger and her neighbor Botham Jean, was fatally shot Friday.

Police would not confirm to The Associated Press that it was Brown who was shot, pending family notification. They said police responded to the shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

RELATED: Watch what happened after Dallas man was shot to death in apartment mix-up

They said several witnesses flagged officers down and directed them to an apartment parking lot where the man who was shot was lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

RELATED: Botham Jean's brother on hug with Amber Guyger after murder sentence: 'She still deserves love'

The 28-year-old Brown testified in Guyger's trial about the night that Jean was killed.

Guyger was convicted Tuesday and sentenced the next day to 10 years in prison. Guyger said she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder when she fatally shot him in September 2018.

RELATED: Crowds protest sentence of Dallas officer convicted of killing neighbor

RELATED: Botham Jean's brother hugs Amber Guyger after murder sentence
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallasshooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 arrested after Confederate Memorial protest in Pittsboro
Two injured after car crashes into utility pole in Wake County
Police searching for man missing out of Chapel Hill since late September
Police searching for man after stabbing near ECU's campus
St. Aug's Track & Field coach expected to 'fully recover' after vehicle crash
NC high school assistant principal accused of having sex with student
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Wilson
Show More
WCPSS investigating after student uncovers classmates' racist group chat
Sampson County teen celebrates cousin at Carrie Underwood concert
Weather: Finally fall temps this week
7-year-old girl struck by motorcycle in Raleigh
Macy's hiring 80,000 employees for holiday season
More TOP STORIES News