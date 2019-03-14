Reputed Gambino mobster shot to death in New York City

The mob wars are alive and well in New York City as the reputed leader of the Gambino crime family -- once headed by infamous mobster John Gotti -- was gunned down outside his home late Wednesday.

Francesco Cali, 53, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body outside his home on Staten Island, according to the New York Police Department.

Paramedics transported Cali to Staten Island University North hospital after responding to the home at 9:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police said there have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.

Cali is the highest-ranking member of a crime family to be murdered in New York in decades, New York ABC station WABC reported.

The last mob boss to be killed was Paul Castellano, also the leader of the Gambino crime family at the time, who was murdered outside Sparks Steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan in 1985. That hit was ordered by Gotti, who later took over the family until being convicted of racketeering and Castellano's murder in 1992.

Gotti died of cancer in prison in 2002.

The shooting wasn't the only recent mob assassination in New York. Sylvester Zottola, 71, reportedly of the Bonnano crime family, was gunned down at a McDonald's drive thru in the Bronx last October, according to WABC.

Zottola's son, Salvatore, survived an apparent assassination attempt in July 2018 outside his home in the Bronx.

ABC News' Josh Margolin contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Nash County sheriff confirms body found is that of missing woman, says foul play involved
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
How to ensure your child has a shot at college even if you're not wealthy
DPAC offers digital lottery for tickets to 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Cumberland County student's petition prompts change for graduation dress code
Orange Co. deputies search for 2 men linked to burglaries, home invasion
Wake Tech men's basketball team heading to NCJAA national tournament
Show More
Fuquay-Varina Police hope paint chips help solve woman's 2011 death
Ringleader in college scandal irritated others: 'He's shady'
Troubleshooter helps woman get refund from service contract
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
More TOP STORIES News