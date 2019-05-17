Rescue crews recover body of swimmer missing in Tar River

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rescue crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing after swimming in the Tar River on Friday.

Police have not named the victim, but the man's brother told ABC11 that the man is 40-year-old Otavious "Smokey" Yarborough.

Divers recovered his body Friday afternoon, not far from where he was last seen swimming.

The incident began around 10:30 a.m. near the Louisburg courthouse. Louisburg Police Chief Jason Abbott said police received a call about a possible drowning at River Bend Park.



Four people went swimming, and it appears one went under and did not emerge, Abbott told ABC11.

A dive rescue team showed up quickly but couldn't find Yarborough. They searched for about 90 minutes.



Dive teams and emergency crews from as far away as Rocky Mount assisted in the search.

ABC11 crews on the scene talked to the man's cousin and brother, who said he was swimming with friends when he went under.
