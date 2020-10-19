Rescue crews search for missing hiker in North Carolina mountains

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. -- Rescue crews are continuing their search for a hiker who went missing in the North Carolina mountains.

A spokeswoman for Haywood County Emergency Management told TV station WYFF 27-year-old Chad Seger was last heard from Monday, when he spoke briefly with a family member.

The station reported his car had been found at the entrance of a popular hiking trail off the Blue Ridge Parkway after he was reported missing on Friday.

Search efforts Saturday turned up no sign of him. According to the county, Seger is from Asheville, is familiar with the area and is in good physical health.

