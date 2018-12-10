Rescuers say truck that crashed into Neuse River was from Fayetteville

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) --A dive team is searching for a man after the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the side of a bridge and crashed into the Neuse River in Kinston, according to a WITN report.
Authorities said the driver hit the guardrail on one side of the bridge before driving off the road and into the river on the other side.
Deputies found the tractor-tailor in the river with only about 20 feet of it sticking out of the water. Troopers said the truck is owned by a company out of Fayetteville.
The Highway Patrol said it was pulled from the river around 10:00 a.m. on Monday.
The dive team was able to locate the cab of the truck, but they did not see the driver inside, WITN reports.
Highway traffic reopened just before 12 p.m.
The DOT said one lane of the bridge will remain closed until Friday while crews work to repair the damaged railing.