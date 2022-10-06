Family and friends honor Reshaun Cates with balloon release

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and friends come together to mourn the loss of a Reshaun Cates who was shot and killed in Durham near Interstate-85 over the weekend.

On Sunday, Cates was on his way to pick up his 1-year-old son when someone opened fire into his vehicle as he drove on the off ramp from I-85 North to Hillandale Road. Cates was dead by the time first responders arrived at the scene.

His family and friends gathered Wednesday for a balloon release at Grace Church on Cole Mill Road.

Cates' mother organized the event to honor her son who she says turned his life around following past struggles.

He was an active member in the community as a youth basketball coach for kids in the McDougald Terrace housing complex. Cates also worked as a 'violence interrupter' for Bull City United.