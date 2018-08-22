Residents on alert after another coyote sighted in Raleigh

You are urged to not approach or touch the coyote if you come across one.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
An ABC11 viewer contacted the newsroom with a report of a coyote sighting Tuesday evening in North Raleigh.

The eyewitness said he spotted the coyote around 8:30 p.m. off Newton Road. He also reported the coyote to be medium-sized and alone.

The area where the coyote was allegedly seen sits adjacent to the East Fork Mine Creek Trail, which runs between two apartment complexes. The trail is an area where people often bike, walk, and often times walk their pets.

Coyotes are known to be nocturnal, however, they will venture out to find food during the day if the situation presents itself.

"I'll be more on the lookout now," said one man. "I might have headphones in, instead, now I won't have headphones in."

Wake County Animal Control has not yet responded to our request regarding coyotes.
