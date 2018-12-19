Restaurant owner offers $200 to catch 'scumbag,' 'vermin' who stole cacti from Gringoagogo

A Raleigh restaurant is offering a $200 reward for anyone who helps them find some stolen cacti statues.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The owner of Gringoagogo, located on Person Street in Downtown, had some harsh words for the person who stole the cacti.

"To the thief, you are a scumbag and I am sure that your parents are very proud of the vermin that they spawned," the owner wrote in a Facebook post.

said the cacti had recently been equipped with holiday lights. They were also tied down with wires.

The thief cut the wires and made off with the cacti.


Gringoagogo's owner said similar cacti are not for sale anywhere in the area, so if you see anything like it call the business immediately.
