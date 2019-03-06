abc11 together

Retired RPD officer with multiple sclerosis without wheelchair, van following hit-and-run crash

A retired Raleigh Police officer with Multiple Sclerosis is without his wheelchair and wheelchair-accessible van following a hit-and-run crash late Friday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A retired Raleigh Police officer with multiple sclerosis is without his wheelchair and a wheelchair-accessible van following a hit-and-run crash late Friday afternoon.

AJ Luedtke served with the Raleigh Police Department from 2003-2013 before being forced into medical retirement due to his Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. Coincidentally, part of his duties as an officer included working crash investigations.

The crash happened Friday around 4:30-5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 50 and Mount Vernon Church Road. According to AJ's wife Teresa, an RV refused to yield to a green light while turning left and proceeded to collide with their van.

"I said 'is everyone okay?' and AJ said 'yes, I'm fine,' and my brother said 'no, please call an ambulance,'" said Teresa Luedtke.



Her brother, Jimmy Hall, stayed overnight at the Duke Trauma Center, before being released from the hospital Saturday. Hall is a pastor at Bible Baptist Church in Creedmoor, near the Luedtke's home.

AJ suffered a minor cut to his face, while Teresa suffered scrapes, that required stitches, to her arms. While the Luedtke's are happy the injuries weren't more serious, AJ is relegated to his bed as his wheelchair and van sit in a tow yard.

"At the gym, he's working towards his mobility, again working with a personal trainer. The longer he has to lay in the bed, it's more of a setback," said Teresa Luedtke.

ABC11 first met the Luedtke's back in 2017, when AJ was surprised with the motorized wheelchair and wheelchair-accessible van, thanks to Clay Pot Ministries and support from the community.

The Luedtke's are now working with their insurance company to try and find a replacement.

On Tuesday morning, a person reached out to the family to tell them they saw the driver of the RV get out, look at the scene, and then get back in the vehicle.

"Words cannot explain the anger I have," AJ Luedtke said.

The family remains close with several members of RPD; Teresa Luedtke said she was wearing a shirt for injured Officer Charles Ainsworth during the crash.

"(They reach out) all the time. All the time. They are in constant contact with me to make sure I'm okay," said AJ Luedtke.

"It's indescribable. They are our family. They have texted, they have called. They have checked in on myself, my brother, and AJ numerous times. It's beyond describing how much their support means to us," said Teresa Luedtke.

The family continues to ask for the public's help in aiding law enforcement to track down the driver of the RV.

"The littlest thing they may think is nothing, but call up or make us aware of anything that you may have noticed, or (share) any information you may have," AJ Luedtke said.
