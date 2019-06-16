missing swimmer

Retired UNC professor goes missing during swimming competition in Hudson River

FORT LEE, New Jersey -- A retired UNC professor who reportedly went missing while he was competing in a swim in the Hudson River near the George Washington Bridge on Friday.

Officials say at some point, fellow competitors in the "8 Bridges Hudson River Swim" noticed the 67-year-old swimmer went missing on Friday.

Police also have not released the identity of the swimmer, but The University of North Carolina School of Medicine released a statement identifying the swimmer as Dr. Charles Van Der Horst, a retired professor who worked in the Division of Infectious Diseases.

"The UNC School of Medicine is shocked and saddened at the news Dr. Charles Van Der Horst has been reported as missing following a multi-day swimming race in New York's Hudson River. Our thoughts are with Dr. Van Der Horst's family at this time," a statement from the UNC School of Medicine said Saturday.

It is not clear exactly where the man went under.

The New York City Police Department says the search for the swimmer resumed Saturday morning after being suspended late Friday. The Coast Guard is now calling it a "recovery."

The swim has seven stages. Friday was stage six -- 15.7 miles from the Tappan Zee Bridge to the George Washington Bridge.

New York Open Water, a non-profit handling the marathon swim released a statement Friday night saying in part,

"On behalf of New York Open Water, it is with great sadness that we report the loss of a swimmer today on Stage 6 of the 8 Bridges Open Water Swim. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the swimmer's family and in respect for their privacy, we are declining to name the swimmer at this time."

