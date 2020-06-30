$25K reward for information linked to death of Fort Bragg paratrooper last seen near Cape Lookout National Seashore

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Investigators are now offering a $25,000 reward for credible information linked to the death of a Fort Bragg paratrooper.
The remains of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, were found near Cape Lookout National Seashore near Shackleford Banks Island in late May. The area is known to have prevailing tides where remains have washed ashore in the past.
Roman-Martinez was last seen May 22 at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore. His friends reported him missing May 23.
He was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.
A reward of $15,000 was originally offered when the remains were found.
Roman-Martinez entered the Army in September 2016 and was assigned to Fort Bragg in March 2017.
His awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.
Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact Army CID Special Agents at (910) 396-8777. They can also submit anonymous information here or contact their local law enforcement agencies.
