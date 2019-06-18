40 rose bushes stolen from Butner market, reward offered for information

According to Butner Public Safety, a group that handles the town's fire and law enforcement services, the theft happened at the produce/fruit market beside the old Depot gas station on N.C. Highway 56.
Surveillance video shows two people in a white with black bottom four-door car picking up potted rose bushes and stuffing them into the car.
The thieves fill up the cab and the trunk of the car before driving off.
Anyone with information about who the suspects are is eligible for up to a $1,000 reward through Granville County Crime Stoppers, 919-693-3100.
Butner is located in Granville County north of Falls Lake.