13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes after Robeson County court appearance

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced a $1,500 cash reward for information that leads to his capture.
The public is urged to call the US Marshals tip-line at (877) 926-8332 or visit www.usmarshals.gov/tips to provide any information. All tips are confidential.
The teen was in court around noon when he disappeared. He was wearing leg restraints without any shoes at the Robeson County Courthouse on N. Elm Street but still managed to escape. He was last seen in the intersection of Highway 72 and Country Club Road in Lumberton.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the escape happened when a DPS transport team took three juveniles from their facility to court. They were placed in a holding room together, and when a staffer opened the door, one escaped out of the facility and into a wooded area.
In addition to the two murder counts, he also had a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Because he is a juvenile, the sheriff's office identified him only as Jericho W.
The Department of Public Safety said Jericho should be considered a threat to the public because of a "prior history of assaultive and unpredictable behavior."
Jericho, who is from Lumberton, was one of two people arrested October 17 for the double homicide, which happened October 15. He and Derrick Deshawn Hunt, 19, also of Lumberton were arrested at a home on Belyn Road in Rowland and charged in the deaths of brothers Frank and Adam Thomas.
Wilkins told ABC11 that deputies have suspended search operations for the evening.
Nikki Jacobs, Jericho's mother, told ABC11 that her son was always troubled and blamed the county for not helping her son all of the times she reached out for assistance.
"You're telling the social workers and the mental health workers and the social services that that's what your problem is and you're calling them every day. Then that's something that should've been done a long time ago," she said. "But they going to wait until he's charged with these other charges"
After the arrest, Wilkins said the deadly incident had a "drug component to it."
The sheriff's office described the escaped teen as about 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and beige pants.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
