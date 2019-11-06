13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes after Robeson County court appearance

By and
LUMBERTON, N,C, (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 13-year-old charged with two counts of first-degree murder who escaped custody Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced a $1,500 cash reward for information that leads to his capture.

The public is urged to call the US Marshals tip-line at (877) 926-8332 or visit www.usmarshals.gov/tips to provide any information. All tips are confidential.

The teen was in court around noon when he disappeared. He was wearing leg restraints without any shoes at the Robeson County Courthouse on N. Elm Street but still managed to escape. He was last seen in the intersection of Highway 72 and Country Club Road in Lumberton.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the escape happened when a DPS transport team took three juveniles from their facility to court. They were placed in a holding room together, and when a staffer opened the door, one escaped out of the facility and into a wooded area.

EMBED More News Videos



In addition to the two murder counts, he also had a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Because he is a juvenile, the sheriff's office identified him only as Jericho W.

The Department of Public Safety said Jericho should be considered a threat to the public because of a "prior history of assaultive and unpredictable behavior."

Jericho, who is from Lumberton, was one of two people arrested October 17 for the double homicide, which happened October 15. He and Derrick Deshawn Hunt, 19, also of Lumberton were arrested at a home on Belyn Road in Rowland and charged in the deaths of brothers Frank and Adam Thomas.

EMBED More News Videos

Nikki Jacobs, the mother of the 13-year-old murder suspect told ABC11 that she tried in vain to get help for her troubled son.



Wilkins told ABC11 that deputies have suspended search operations for the evening.

Nikki Jacobs, Jericho's mother, told ABC11 that her son was always troubled and blamed the county for not helping her son all of the times she reached out for assistance.

"You're telling the social workers and the mental health workers and the social services that that's what your problem is and you're calling them every day. Then that's something that should've been done a long time ago," she said. "But they going to wait until he's charged with these other charges"

After the arrest, Wilkins said the deadly incident had a "drug component to it."

Derrick Deshawn Hunt



The sheriff's office described the escaped teen as about 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and beige pants.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nclumbertoninmatesjuvenile crimedouble murderescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2 brothers found dead in Lumberton home, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot, suspect killed during scuffle at Cape Fear Valley hospital
2 arrested, accused of assault after Luke Bryan concert
Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide
Woman stole NC State student's SUV at gunpoint: Police
'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
Cumberland County teacher buys sweatshirts for students
Durham, Chapel Hill mayors re-elected; affordable housing bond approved
Show More
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
Durham teachers protest state budget battle
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Save hundreds with these easy car care hacks
More TOP STORIES News