July 2020 Triangle NC Cares Award goes to Communities in Schools of North Carolina

About the Communities in Schools of North Carolilna
"As part of the national Communities In Schools (CIS) network, Communities In Schools of North Carolina extends its resources and services to 21 independently operated affiliates across the state. This network approach ensures we can harness the power of community resources at national and state levels while connecting children, families, and schools to public and private sector resources in the local community. True to our mission, we surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.
Established in 1989, Communities In Schools of North Carolina is having an impact. Our success is a reflection of behaviors, principles, and practices that embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Together with our affiliates, we:
- Serve over 300 K-12 schools
- Reach over 147,000 students
- Engage with over 40,200 parents
- See 83% of CISNC students meet coursework goals
- Help 84% of CISNC students to meet behavioral goals
- Excel with 98% of CISNC students graduating high school
At CISNC, we're "all-in" for every student and will do whatever it takes to connect community resources, enhance educational success, and give every student a bright future. Our success centers on our commitment to building healthy, trusting relationships between adults and children - whether by providing homework help, behavioral intervention, counseling services, and emotional support or by meeting basic human needs such as food, clothing, and healthcare.
Helping students to graduate and succeed in life.
At CISNC, we build strong, healthy, and more economically stable communities with a goal to allow every child the opportunity to reach his or her greatest potential."
To see how you can get involved, visit: https://cisnc.org/
