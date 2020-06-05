Inter-Faith Food Shuttle working to end hunger in NC, awarded June 2020 Triangle NC Cares Award

About the Food Shuttle
"All of our programs seek to support low-income families living in food deserts without adequate access to nutritious food and without the income to purchase healthy meals. By partnering with churches and community housing, almost 6,000 people in low-income neighborhoods shop for free at 10 Mobile Markets right where they live. Volunteers deliver bags of fresh produce-some grown on our own farm-to almost 2,000 seniors. Almost 5,000 children receive nutritious meals through BackPack Buddies, School Pantries, and our food truck. All told, by partnering with 200 agencies, schools and community centers, on average over 60,000 adults and children struggling with hunger receive healthy food every month. Additionally, more than 7,000 individuals participate in our cooking and gardening programs, strengthening their self-sufficiency, increasing their consumption of fresh produce, and becoming more food literate.
North Carolina is the 10th hungriest state in the U.S. In our seven-county service area alone, more than 250,000 people are food insecure and may not know where their next meal is coming from.
- 1 in 5 children in North Carolina is at risk for hunger
- Over 118,000 children applied to receive free or reduced lunch last year through our public schools in our seven service counties. That's almost 53% of school-aged children in these public school systems.
- 10.5% of North Carolina seniors experience food insecurity
We believe HUNGER IS UNACCEPTABLE! On a deeper level, we believe the solutions to hunger are found in building a community food system that supports all of its residents with knowledge, skills, and access to healthy eating."
To see how you can get involved, visit: https://www.foodshuttle.org/volunteer
