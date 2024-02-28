Richard Lewis, comedian and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star, dies at 76

LOS ANGELES -- Richard Lewis, the beloved standup comedian and actor whose long career recently included a high-profile stint on the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has died, his spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. He was 76.

Lewis "passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles last night after suffering a heart attack," according to his publicist Jeff Abraham.

In April of 2023, Lewis revealed that he had been living with Parkinson's disease.

"His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time," the comedian's public relations firm said in a statement.

