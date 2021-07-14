NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) celebrates with his teammates after his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

SEATTLE -- Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, accused of "Burglary Domestic Violence."

The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as being booked at 6:08 a.m. Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet.

The incident is being investigated as a felony. It wasn't immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney and no other details were immediately available.

Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seattlesan francisco 49ersseattle seahawksarrestfootballdomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Robbery believed to be motive in Moore Co. double murder; 2 charged
$30M federal lawsuit filed in Andrew Brown Jr. case
US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over 3 weeks
Report: Meeting at UNC may be over efforts to remove chancellor
Sun protector melts inside car during scorching Calif. heat wave
Bear leaves tree at Raleigh hospital without incident
Show More
US consumer prices surge in June by the most since 2008
Judge delays sentencing after twists in Mollie Tibbetts' killing
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies
Fire continues to burn at Raleigh recycling center
Some Johnston County parents, teacher disagree on critical race theory
More TOP STORIES News