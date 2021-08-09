Rick's Backyard BBQ & Grill cooks up big flavor in small town

EMBED <>More Videos

Rick's Backyard BBQ & Grill cooks up big flavor in small town

Mizpah, NJ -- On one of the less-traveled routes to the Jersey Shore, there's a new pitmaster at an old outpost.

Richard Gray is working to continue a longstanding barbecue tradition in the small South Jersey town of Mizpah, between Philly and Atlantic City.

Rick's Backyard BBQ & Grill is owned by Gray, a full-time bus driver for New Jersey Transit who decided to add the barbecue business to his already busy schedule.

He bought the outpost from former owner Dewey Johnson, who ran his business there for twenty-five years. Richard grew up in the area and learned to grill watching his father cook at family barbecues in their backyard, hence the name.

Now he does almost all the cooking and is known for his ribs. He expanded the space with a big screen TV and music and plans to continue the barbecue tradition as long as possible.

Rick's Backyard BBQ & Grill | Facebook

6931 US-40 (Harding Way), Mizpah, N.J. 08342
609-476-4040
(open weekends only)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Mask wearing is 'common sense,' mayor says
2 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Top doctor shares 5-point plan to get students in school safely
Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials
Dodgers ballgirl helps tackle fan who ran onto field
COVID-19, RSV in children put strain on hospitals
Show More
Senate heads toward final vote on infrastructure package
Some US companies explore 4-day work week
100-year-old finds joy in powerlifting competitions
Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again
UN report: Earth warming likely to pass limit set by leaders
More TOP STORIES News