Rideshare drivers surprised with free gas

LOS ANGELES -- Rising gas prices are making it difficult for rideshare drivers to make a living. To help ease the burden and show support, Rockstar Energy Drink provided $50 gas cards and energy drinks to the first 500 rideshare drivers who stopped by a gas station in Los Angeles.

"We are super inspired by rideshare drivers. They put every effort and they're hustlers," said Faby Torres, a Senior Vice President at PepsiCo Energy which produces Rockstar Energy Drink. "We believe that it's a great thing to give back to the community."

"These are the unsung heroes that get our days moving," said Fredric Aasbo, a company-sponsored professional race car champion, who stopped by in support of the surprise give-away. "To see sum gas tanks filled up, it's pretty cool."
