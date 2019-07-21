Ring video captures deadly Murrieta house explosion as it happened

By ABC7.com staff
MURRIETA, Calif. -- New video shows the deadly explosion of a home in Murrieta as it happened.

Monday's enormous blast was captured on a neighbor's Ring camera.

Investigators say a construction crew working on the home hit a natural gas line, causing a leak.

A gas company worker was killed and 15 people were injured when an explosion and fire leveled a home in Murrieta, officials say.



Authorities were first called to the home in the 23500 block of Wooden Horse Trail just before 11 a.m. on a report of a gas line rupture. Firefighters responded and Southern California Gas Company was on the scene by 11:23 a.m., fire officials said. The explosion was reported at 12:10 p.m.



A crew from SoCalGas was trying to shut off the gas when the explosion happened, leveling the home and killing 31-year-old SoCalGas employee Wade Kilpatrick.

Fifteen others were injured in the blast.


Neighbors said the home was recently sold, and the new owners were doing some renovations.
A Murrieta woman is sharing her harrowing experience of when she narrowly escaped her home during an explosion that killed a gas company worker.

