Homeless veteran GoFundMe scam ringleader Mark D'Amico pleads guilty

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- A man accused of scamming GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 with a fake feel-good story about a homeless veteran has pleaded guilty to a state charge against him.

Mark D'Amico entered that plea in court Friday morning for one count of misapplication of entrusted property.


He is expected to be sentenced to five years behind bars and will have to pay restitution.

D'Amico is also facing federal charges in this case.



Prosecutors say D'Amico, his then-girlfriend Katelyn McClure and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt made up a story in 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

Bobbitt and McClure both pleaded guilty to federal and state crimes. Authorities have alleged D'Amico was the ringleader and concocted the story.

Authorities began investigating last year after Bobbitt sued the couple for allegedly not giving him the money. Bobbitt has family in North Carolina.



