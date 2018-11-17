Road reopens following fatal multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville

Bingham Drive has reopened to traffic in both directions. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/NLkL7tVaPb — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) November 18, 2018

Bingham Drive has reopened after being closed for several hours following a wreck that killed two people.The crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Bingham Drive near Pepperbush Drive. It was one of two deadly crashes that took place in Fayetteville on Saturday.Officials say the crash involved three vehicles, one of which caught fire shortly after the collision.The names of the victims have yet to be released, as family is being notified of the incident.Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).