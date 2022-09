Mother taken into custody after 4-year-old child shot in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother is in custody after her 4-year-old son was shot Wednesday in Roanoke Rapids.

It happened just before 3 p.m. off Premier Boulevard in a parking lot near a T-Mobile store and Jersey Mike's.

The child was shot in the arm and taken to ECU Health North and later flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The mother and a male acquaintance were taken into custody, police said.

Charges are still pending. The case remains under investigation.