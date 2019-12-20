Roanoke Rapids police officer involved in shooting

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after an officer was involved in a shooting Friday morning.

In a statement on the department's Facebook page, police said the officer was placed on adminstrative paid leave while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation looks into the shooting.

The department has not released any other details about the shooting, including who shot whom, where the shooting happened, or what led up to the shooting.

According to the Roanoke Rapids Daily Herald, RRPD Administrative Lieutenant Moseley said, "The person shot is OK, all of the police officers are OK as well."

