Man killed in Roanoke Rapids double shooting, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a double shooting in Roanoke Rapids Sunday morning.Officers responded to the 1000 block of Burton Street around 10:30 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Officers found another man with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.The Roanoke Rapid Police Department is investigating and has developed a person of interest.Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.