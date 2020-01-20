Robbery suspects smash cases at Triangle Town Center jewelry store, RPD says

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police responded to the Triangle Town Center mall Monday morning for a report of a robbery.

An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene saw several police vehicles parked near the Barnes & Noble.

Raleigh Police Department said officers responded to a robbery just after 10 a.m. at the Regents Jewelers store located inside the mall.

Officers said the suspects smashed display cases before running away from the store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrobberymall
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapped Fayetteville mom & baby found safe, suspect in custody
Thousands rally in Richmond, Va. for gun rights
Wrong-way crash kills driver on I-40 in Durham
2 dead at Durham home following shooting, barricade situation
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
LIST: Ways to celebrate MLK throughout Triangle this week
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped
Show More
Cold couple of days on the way
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs- 49ers match-up a tossup at legal sports books
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
North Hills J.C. Penney to close in April
More TOP STORIES News