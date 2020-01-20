RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police responded to the Triangle Town Center mall Monday morning for a report of a robbery.
An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene saw several police vehicles parked near the Barnes & Noble.
Raleigh Police Department said officers responded to a robbery just after 10 a.m. at the Regents Jewelers store located inside the mall.
Officers said the suspects smashed display cases before running away from the store.
Robbery suspects smash cases at Triangle Town Center jewelry store, RPD says
