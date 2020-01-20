Robbery suspects smash cases at Triangle Town Center jewelry store, RPD says

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police responded to the Triangle Town Center mall Monday morning for a report of a robbery.An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene saw several police vehicles parked near the Barnes & Noble.Raleigh Police Department said officers responded to a robbery just after 10 a.m. at the Regents Jewelers store located inside the mall.Officers said the suspects smashed display cases before running away from the store.