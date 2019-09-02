Spring Lake robbery turns into shooting, one taken to hospital

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spring Lake Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office are investigating a robbery that turned into a shooting Monday morning.
Authorities responded to the 400 block of Pine Tree Lane in Spring Lake after a robbery that turned into someone being shot. One person was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Their condition was not available.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m.
