Police at UNC investigating armed robbery

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police at UNC in Chapel Hill are investing after a report of an armed robbery late Saturday night.
A robbery was reported involving one student at "Little Frat Court" near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street at around 8 p.m. According to officials the student is uninjured.
The suspects are described as two black males, one wearing a lime green mask and one wearing an orange face mask.
The university sent out a crime alert message to the campus community of the incident.
There is no more information at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects are asked to call 911.
