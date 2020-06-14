Man struck, killed while crossing N. Duke Street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was struck and killed while crossing N. Duke Street late Saturday night.Authorities said Robert Morrow was crossing N. Duke Street walking westbound in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Sienna.The preliminary investigation said Morrow was crossing the street without the pedestrian cross signal active while the southbound lanes of Duke Street were emitting a green light.Drugs, speed or alcohol are not suspected and no charged have been filed at this time.The investigation is ongoing.