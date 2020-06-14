DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was struck and killed while crossing N. Duke Street late Saturday night.
Authorities said Robert Morrow was crossing N. Duke Street walking westbound in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Sienna.
The preliminary investigation said Morrow was crossing the street without the pedestrian cross signal active while the southbound lanes of Duke Street were emitting a green light.
Drugs, speed or alcohol are not suspected and no charged have been filed at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Man struck, killed while crossing N. Duke Street in Durham
