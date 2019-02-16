Robeson County 6-year-old located after mom says car was stolen with him inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Child found after being abducted in stolen vehicle

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said a 6-year-old boy who was taken in a stolen Friday evening was located.

Shortly around 4 a.m., Robeson County Sheriff's Office updated a Facebook post.



The sheriff's office said 6-year-old Rahmir Brown was located but provided no other information.

Previously:

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Southfield Road in Lumberton just before 8 p.m.

Laterra Francis told them that, while she was putting her groceries inside her home, her friend took off in her car.

She said that around 5:30 p.m., her son was outside playing. She went into the home and, when she came back out, he was gone.

She said she saw her car being driven away by her friend and her son was inside.

Six-year-old Rahmir Brown was last seen in a black four-door 2013 Chevrolet Spark with the N.C. license plate FFY9149.

Sammie Leond Smith, 46, of Lumberton was driving the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.



Smith has family in the Darlington, South Carolina.

Brown was last seen wearing a red short sleeve polo shirt with blue jeans. Brown is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. Brown has brown eyes and black hair. Brown hair is short on the side and box style on top.

Smith was last seen wearing a painter's suit, green neon vest and brown work boots with paint on them. Smith is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Smith has a gold tooth and a dark mark under his left eye from a fight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boymissing childrencar theftLumberton
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Apex man now charged with murder in high-speed crash that shut down US-1
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
Durham Police: Man shot during attempted robbery
Fayetteville Police investigate after pedestrian injured in hit and run
TMZ: Plane carrying Jennifer Aniston makes emergency landing after losing wheel
Garner Walgreens worker critical after shooting, store remains closed
Undocumented Raleigh mom speaks out against ICE raids
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Show More
White House correspondent April Ryan kicks off NABJ Regional Summit in Raleigh
Wake Forest HS student charged with sexual battery of classmate
Raleigh man accused of fracturing child's skull
Charlotte finally gets its time to shine after HB2 NBA All-Star Game delay
Raleigh's Pastor Jones inspiring the community far beyond the pews
More News