Robeson County deputies investigating body found in wooded area

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Robeson County deputies are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Cedar Plaza Saturday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of South 5th Street where a body was found.

According to the Sheriff's office, the body will be transported to the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh to determine the cause of death.

Authorities have not identified the person who died.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division will investigate the death.

Anyone with information on the body that was found is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.

