Robeson County woman wins over 300K with NC lottery digital instant win

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One woman in Robeson County turned $1 into over $300,000 when she decided to play one of North Carolina Education Lottery's new digital instant win games.

Carletta Woodall said she was about to go to sleep Thursday night when she decided to play.

"I couldn't sleep after that," she laughed.

Woodall won the epic jackpot in the Bison Bonanza game, a digital instant game featuring a progressive jackpot. The odds of that win are 1 in 31 million.

She already has one plan for her winnings.

"I've never been to Vegas so I want to take a trip there," Woodall said.

She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters nd after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $245,316.

In addition to her trip, Woodall plans to do some home repairs and share her winnings with her family.