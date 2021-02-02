Woman struck, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said a woman died after being struck Monday evening.Officers were dispatched to Bragg Boulevard and Sycamore Dairy Road just after 8:30 p.m. and found Robin Horton, 57, in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The road has since reopened.Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Ofc. C. Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 751-1382 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).