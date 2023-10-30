John Mellencamp brings 2024 tour to Fayetteville

The internationally known musician added two North Carolina tour stops in 2024.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- John Mellencamp is bringing his new concert tour to North Carolina.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is continuing his Live and In Person 2023 North American tour with a 2024 leg.

The tour will add 27 near cities, including two in North Carolina: Fayetteville and Greensboro.

Fayetteville's performance will happen April 17 at the Crown Theatre. Greensboro's performance will happen April 14 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

The 2024 leg of the tour is designed to celebrate the release of Mellencamp's most recent album, Orpheus Descending, which is his 25th studio album.