Part of Rock Quarry Road back open after gas leak closed section for hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A portion of Rock Quarry Road is back open after a gas leak closed the area to traffic for hours.

The gas line was hit Wednesday afternoon by some equipment on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.

At one point, Raleigh police said the closure was expected to last until Friday morning, however crews worked through the night to reopen the roadway this morning.