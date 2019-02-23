ROCKSLIDE

Rockslide cleanup closes part of I-40 near Asheville for a week

Rock slide closes I-40 near Asheville

CLYDE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A rockslide on Friday night has closed all lanes of I-40 near mile marker 20 in Haywood County, according to NCDOT.

According to WLOS, the slide happened at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities closed I-40 lanes at Exit 20, eastbound lanes toward Asheville at mile marker 7 and westbound lanes toward Tennessee at Exit 276.

WLOS reports that NCDOT will likely keep the interstate closed for a week to clean up the rockslide.

This detour can be used:

Take I-40 to Asheville, I-240 East to I-26 West into Tennessee, I-81 back to I-40. Eastbound traffic should follow in reverse: I-40 to I-81 to I-26 to I-40.

The route from I-40 Exit 20 near Waynesville through Asheville into Johnson City and down to I-40 is approximately 160 miles. The entire detour from closure to closure is nearly 200 miles.
