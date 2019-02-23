CLYDE, N.C. (WTVD) --A rockslide on Friday night has closed all lanes of I-40 near mile marker 20 in Haywood County, according to NCDOT.
According to WLOS, the slide happened at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities closed I-40 lanes at Exit 20, eastbound lanes toward Asheville at mile marker 7 and westbound lanes toward Tennessee at Exit 276.
WLOS reports that NCDOT will likely keep the interstate closed for a week to clean up the rockslide.
To safely cleanup a rockslide area about 500 feet wide, I-40 will need to remain closed for about one week. Then traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction for six to eight weeks through the Pigeon River Gorge near the state line. Detour: Through Johnson City.— NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) February 23, 2019
This detour can be used:
Take I-40 to Asheville, I-240 East to I-26 West into Tennessee, I-81 back to I-40. Eastbound traffic should follow in reverse: I-40 to I-81 to I-26 to I-40.
The route from I-40 Exit 20 near Waynesville through Asheville into Johnson City and down to I-40 is approximately 160 miles. The entire detour from closure to closure is nearly 200 miles.