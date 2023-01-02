Armed robber strikes 2 businesses 10 minutes apart, Rocky Mount Police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after two businesses were robbed by an armed man 10 minutes apart.

The first robbery happened Monday morning just after 6:40 a.m. at the Kangaroo at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. A few minutes later, officers were called to L &L Food Stores at 2558 Hunterhill Road.

In both cases, the robber entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanding money.

Investigators determined that the same suspect is connected to both robberies. The suspect was described only as a Black man dressed in all-black clothing, wearing a facemask.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).