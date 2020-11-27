Nash County deputy involved in serious Rocky Mount crash, officials say

A short time ago a member of the Nash County Sheriffs Office was involved in a motor vehicle accident w/ another vehicle on US301 in Rocky Mount. The crash is being investigated by the NCSHP. Please pray for all those involved. No other information is being released at this time — Nash County Sheriff (@NashCountySO) November 27, 2020

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Nash County deputy was involved in a car crash near U.S. 301 in Rocky Mount, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.It happened Thursday evening near U.S. 301 and May Drive, officials said.The crash is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rocky Mount police.ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene said two to three cars were involved in the crash.Nash County officials said no other information would be released yet but is asking for prayers for those involved.