Rocky Mount Fire Chief retires after nearly 30 years of service

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- After nearly 30 years with Rocky Mount Fire Department, current Chief Corey Mercer is retiring.

Mercer started as a firefighter in the department in January of 1994. He moved up the ranks serving as a fire engineer, fire captain, battalion captain and finally chief in 2019.

Under his leadership, the fire department recruited, hired and retained the most diverse workforce in its history.

"I am truly thankful to the citizens of Rocky Mount, the city administration, and the men and women of the Rocky Mount Fire Department for giving me the opportunity to do a job I have completely enjoyed every day for 29 years," Mercer said. "I have had the pleasure of being a public servant in one of the best communities there is."

Tracey Drewer has been named interim fire chief. He's been with the department for 25 years.