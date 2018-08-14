Rocky Mount man charged with murder in death of infant son

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WTVD) --
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the weekend death of his infant son.

Rocky Mount police responded Sunday morning about 6 a.m. to a call at in the 400 block of Sled Court. When officers arrived, they found a 2-month-old infant unresponsive. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

The Medical Examiner's Office advised the Rocky Mount Police Department on Monday evening that the child's death was not by natural causes. The injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma.

Police arrested Kahlid Mohammed Whitehead, 23, the child's biological father.

Whitehead is being held without bond at the Nash County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is anonymous.
