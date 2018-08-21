Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WTVD) --
Rocky Mount Police said Tuesday that they are investigating whether a 75-year-old man found dead at a residence was the victim of a dog attack.

Officers responded to a call in the 400 block of Buena Vista Avenue early Saturday, about 2:35 a.m., and found the man, whose name has not been released.

Police said the man had sustained injuries from a pit bull that was found inside the home.

An autopsy will be performed, and the case remains under investigation

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is anonymous.
